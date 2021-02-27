NATIONAL

ECP rejects Shehbaz’s plea to cast Senate vote from Lahore

ECP says production orders for arrested parliamentarians have been issued

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s plea, seeking permission to cast his vote for the Senate elections in Lahore.

The ECP, while rejecting the plea, stated that a vote cannot be cast anywhere other than the National Assembly (NA), adding that production orders for arrested parliamentarians have been issued.

Shehbaz and the other arrested members can cast their votes in the NA hall but cannot be facilitated to cast their votes anywhere else, added the ECP.

The Senate elections will take place on March 3 while Shehbaz remains in custody in Lahore. Just a few days ago, Yousaf Raza Gillani, a joint candidate of the anti-government alliance–Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)–for the Senate chairmanship slot, conveyed messages of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Shehbaz and apprised him on the Senate election strategy, besides asserting that the PDM would be the success of democracy.

The ECP has directed all the political parties and candidates to halt their campaigns regarding the elections by midnight on Monday and notified a code of conduct for the upcoming polls.

According to the code of conduct, the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall abide by all the directions and instructions issued by the ECP from time to time relating to smooth conduct of elections. The participants shall not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practice.

Previous articleFederal govt would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Nasir
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors till March 14

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that instructions regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan have...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to announce verdict on Senate open ballot reference on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will issue its verdict over the presidential reference on the matter of holding the upcoming Senate elections through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt conducts interprovincial police transfers under new rotation policy

The government has introduced a new rotation policy under which senior officers of the Sindh police were transferred to Lahore, according to a notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims PTI MPs in contact with PPP

KOHAT: Vowing to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the Senate elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday...
Read more
LAHORE

Hamza released from prison after 20 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz was released from prison on Saturday, three days after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

In new video, Abhinandan seeks peace between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday published a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was captured...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

ECP Demystifying Daska Fog

The seed of democracy is elections. If they are fair, the outcome will be progress and prosperity but if they are tampered then the...

Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan and cancer patients

Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

SC to announce verdict on Senate open ballot reference on Monday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.