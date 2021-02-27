LoC agreement Giving peace a chance

After a number of years, a significant step has been taken to stem further deterioration in Pak-India relations. The DGMOs of the two armies have agreed to undertake a strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefires along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021. This would end the ongoing bloodletting of the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC, thus providing them an occasion to heave a sigh of relief.

The AJK population located in the vicinity of the LoC have expressed satisfaction at the announcement while expressing reservations about the sustenance of truce in view of their past experience. So have a number of leaders in Occupied Kashmir. The White House Press Secretary has called the agreement a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia while encouraging both countries to keep building upon this progress. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the development a positive step, and hoped that it would lead to more talks between the two countries.

- Advertisement -

The agreement opens the way for resolving the contentious disputes between the two countries, particularly the Kashmir issue that has led to wars. There are factors that encourage one to hope that more steps would be taken to strengthen peace in South Asia. India has already reached an understanding with China leading to withdrawal of thousands of troops from the frontline positions. The Biden Administration has been encouraging both sides to hold talks on the Kashmir issue. In Pakistan, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has underlined the need to extend a hand of peace in all directions. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also underscored the need for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes through constructive dialogue.

What is needed to push the peace move further is a goodwill gesture on Kashmir from Indian PM Narendra Modi. The least that one expects from India is to put an end to the brutal human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and withdraw a major chunk of its 600,000-plus force from the region. Only after this would it be possible to take measures like opening the Wagah border and the trade between the two countries, or reactivating the now moribund SAARC