Nepra notifies Rs1.95 base tariff hike for K-Electric

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Saturday notified an Rs1.95 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The Ministry of Energy has issued a notification in this regard, it emerged.

Nepra on Friday increased the per unit price of electricity, putting an additional burden of Rs200 billion on all the consumers excluding K-Electric’s.

According to Nepra, the tariff increase will be applicable to all consumers including lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

The approval came on a federal government request for the application of a uniform schedule of tariff for all distribution companies of ex-Wapda along with a “targeted tariff differential subsidy of Rs185 billion” to ensure uniform tariff.

Per unit average tariff has gone up to Rs16.33 from Rs14.38 following the increase.

The Nepra, on February 11, had approved a further increase in electricity tariff by 83 paisas per unit for the period of one year.

The electricity rate has been increased on a quarterly basis in the context of adjustment for the period of 2019-20. With the latest increment, the electricity consumers will experience an additional burden of Rs84 billion.

The increased price will take effect after a notification is issued by the government.