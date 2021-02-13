NATIONAL

Justice Isa questions SC order’s ‘shocking’ release to media

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Days after Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed banned Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing any case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the latter on Saturday expressed concerns over the release of the order to media before being shared with him.

On February 11, a five-judge bench, headed by the top judge, issued an order banning Justice Isa from hearing cases involving the premier, observing that he had already filed a petition against the prime minister in his personal capacity against the proposed plan to release Rs500 million for development projects in each MP’s constituency.

However, a statement issued on behalf of the prime minister had termed media reports about development funds incorrect.

In a letter written to the apex court’s registrar, Khawaja Daud, Justice Isa said an order concerning him was passed and released to the media before being sent to him.

“This is shocking since as yet I have not received the file with order/judgment,” he said in the letter.

The letter further said it is a settled practice that after the judge heading the bench the chief justice writes the order and sends it to the next senior judge and so on. However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan apparently received the letter but he [Justice Isa] did not.

“And the world knows of it before I have seen it,” he added.

Justice Isa raised five questions before the apex court registrar. He asked as to why the court order was not sent to him directly and why the established practice of sending it to the next senior judge was not followed.

He further questioned how the judgment was released to the media before he read it let alone sign it in agreement or disagreement.

Justice Isa remarked why the judgement was released to the media and also asked the registrar to provide him case file so he may read the verdict.

The bench’s order had recalled how Justice Isa, during the hearing in the case involving uplift funds issue, placed on record photocopies of documents received by him through WhatsApp from some anonymous source, the copies of which were also handed over to other members of the bench as well as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan.

Though Justice Isa had observed that he was unsure if the documents were genuine, AGP Khan had submitted that since the authenticity of the documents was questionable, the same may not be taken on record but in any event, Justice Isa would become a complainant in the matter and in that capacity it would not be appropriate for the judge to hear the matter.

Chief Justice Ahmed, therefore, observed that in these circumstances it would not be proper for Justice Isa to hear the case.

