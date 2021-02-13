CITY

Court to indict Sanaullah in drug case on March 6

By INP
Officers of Pakistan's police and Anti-Narcotics Force escort opposition lawmaker Rana Sanaullah Khan, center, to appear him in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A Pakistani court has sent Khan, to jail for two weeks pending a trial against him after the country's Anti-Narcotics Force tasked for combating narcotics arrested him for allegedly possessing drugs. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE: A court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) in Lahore will indict PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan in a drug case on March 6.

In this regard, the court has issued notices to all the suspects.

During the proceeding on Saturday, Khan was given the statement of the witnesses in the case. Responding to the statement, Farhad Shah, counsel for Khan, said it doesn’t reveal the names of those who recorded the statements and those the witnesses.

At this, the government counsel said the statements were written by Deputy Director Rao Akram. The court then dismissed the objections raised by Shah.

The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested Khan in July 2019, claiming to have seized 15-kilogram heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

The FIR was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries a death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court (LHC) in December that year granted him bail against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

