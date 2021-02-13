ECP extends date for submission of nomination forms for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday.

According to a press statement, the date has been extended to facilitate the candidates.

As per the revised schedule, the list of contesting candidates will now be published on Tuesday (February 16).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on February 17 and 18, followed by the filing of appeals against any acceptance or rejection of nominations which will be done by February 20.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.

The documents submitted by the candidates would be verified by the Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The financial documents provided by the prospective candidates would also be checked by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An election tribunal will dispose of all appeals by February 23. And finally, the ECP will publish a revised list of nominated candidates on February 24.

Any notified candidates wishing to withdraw their candidacy will be able to do so before February 25.