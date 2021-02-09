NATIONAL

NAB gives clean chit to PPP MP in graft case

By INP

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday gave a clean chit to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar in a case pertaining to misuse of office during his party’s previous stint (2013-2018) in Sindh.

The development came during the proceeding into a petition moved by Mahar against the reference.

During the hearing Tuesday, a NAB prosecutor informed Sindh High Court (SHC) the agency had not found any evidence to support the corruption claim against the MP.

The agency, he said, has informed its chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal of the status of the probe.

When asked, the prosecutor sought time from the court to get Iqbal’s response in this case.

Later, the court extended Mahar’s interim bail till March 11 before adjourning the hearing.

NAB had been investigating the allegations since 2019. In June last, it emerged Mahar had manipulated government record to grant 176 acres of state land to his brother Bangal Khan as a “gift” and occupied 2,031 acres of government land.

The Ghotki revenue department, it emerged, had tried to save Mahar by altering record on a massive scale.

