Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise begins

RAWALPINDI: A three-week-long joint military exercise involving Turkish and Pakistan’s special forces began in Tarbela on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony of ATATURK-XI, 2021 was held at Special Service headquarters in Tarbela, Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Turkish Special Forces and troops of the Pakistan Army’s elite Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in the exercise.

The exercise includes counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue, and free-fall operations, a statement issued by the military said.

“The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation,” the statement added.

Ankara and Islamabad have increased defense and military cooperation in recent years.

The exercise would further strengthen the bond between the two brotherly nations and help adapt emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation.

In 2018, Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes with Turkish state-owned defense contractor ASFAT.

According to the plan, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and the next two will be built in Pakistan which also involves technology transfer.

Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world which can build, design, and maintain warships using its national capabilities.

