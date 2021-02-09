Six Lahore neighbourhoods placed under smart quarantine

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in six neighbourhoods of Lahore following a hike in coronavirus transmission rate there.

The areas put under restrictions include Ali View Garden; street 1, Bedian Road; streets 20 and 21, A-Block, Phase 5, DHA; street 21, W-Block Phase 3; main street, C-1, Faisal Town; Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town; and A-Block of Al-Ahmad Garden.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of Covid-19 in Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” read a notification.

In this regard, the provincial health secretary ordered: “There shall be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the areas of district Lahore identified as hotspots of Covid-19 […] with immediate effect till 19th February 2021.”