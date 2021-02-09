Larger SC bench to take up issuance of development grants to lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a five-judge bench to hear a suo motu case pertaining to the development funds approved for members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the bench will also include Justice Qazi Faez Isa who took notice of the move, and begin the hearing on Wednesday (tomorrow).

In this regard, the apex court has served notices on the prime minister’s principal secretary, Cabinet Division secretary, finance secretary, federal and provincial advocate generals, and provincial chief secretaries.

In January, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a grant of Rs500 million for each member of the national and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals to enable them to carry out development schemes for their voters.

However, last week, Justice Isa took notice of the development, warning of legal proceedings if the move was found to be in contravention of the Constitution.

On the occasion, he had asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to update the court on the issue based on the government’s response.

However, Khan responded he would update the court after receiving instructions from the government and further reassured that “whatever action is taken will be in the light of the law, Constitution and legal precedent.”

Subsequently, Justice Isa referred the matter to the top judge for the formation of a bench.