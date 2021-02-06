FM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military siege in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached United Nations Security Council president and the UN secretary general, apprising them of gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and India’s belligerent and hostile actions against Pakistan.

In his letter addressed to the president of the Security Council and secretary general of the UN, the foreign minister underscored that all unilateral and illegal measures taken by India in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, including relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the 4th Geneva Convention, such as changes in the demographic structure, usurpation of land and farcical “elections”, are null and void.

Qureshi recalled the detailed dossier presented to the UN containing irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He called upon the Security Council to urge India to immediately lift the continuing military siege and restrictions as well as rescind the illegal and unilateral actions in IOK, including removal of the draconian laws that enable the Indian occupation forces to continue human rights violations with impunity.

He said that India should be impressed upon to immediately release incarcerated Kashmiri political leaders and freeze and reverse the new domicile rules and property laws designed to change the demographic structure of IOK.

Qureshi said that India should allow access to the occupied territory to the UN observers, international human rights and humanitarian organizations, observers and the international media.

The foreign minister also called upon the Security Council to exercise its legal and moral authority to secure the implementation of its resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir which guarantee the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.