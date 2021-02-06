No change in Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday said that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

This was stated by FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to a query.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated Pakistan’s long-held position and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The spokesperson said that the prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.

Chaudhri said that Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.