HEADLINES

No change in Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

The spokesperson says that the prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday said that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
This was stated by FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to a query.
He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated Pakistan’s long-held position and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
The spokesperson said that the prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.
Chaudhri said that Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Previous articleFM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military siege in IOK
Next articleEpaper – February 6 ISB 2021
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military siege in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached United Nations Security Council president and the UN secretary general, apprising them of gross and systematic violations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab governor, CM express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with the provincial ministers and members of the assembly, on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan plans to use Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines for elderly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to its elderly population, a health official said. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Pretty limited’ evidence against Shehbaz Sharif, concedes Daily Mail

Andrew Caldecott, a lawyer for the Associated Papers, said that the evidence against the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was "pretty limited" whilst...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM urges public to reject PTI in upcoming AJK elections

https://youtu.be/VSVDky--TOQ The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party coalition against the government, urged the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to reject the ruling...
Read more
HEADLINES

India can never win over the Kashmiri population: PM

KOTLI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that India could never win over the resolute Kashmiri people by using force, as the implementation of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FM calls upon UN to urge India to immediately lift military...

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached United Nations Security Council president and the UN secretary general, apprising them of gross and systematic violations...

Humanity is a lost treasure

Online exams

Praise the paperwork 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.