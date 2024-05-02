Not understanding Jinnah’s anti-Israel ideology is disloyalty to Pakistan, says JUI-F chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has criticised the government’s policies and said that there is no region in the world under the name of Israel historically, but there are talks in Islamabad of recognising it.

While addressing the National Palestine Conference held in Lahore on Wednesday, Fazl expressed solidarity in Arabic language with the Palestinian leaders attending the conference.

He said that the name of Israel is not found anywhere in history, adding that the Jews were settled under the support of Great Britain with a conspiracy. Pakistan was not established when the resolution for the establishment of Israel was approved, he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “we did not even understand the anti-Israel ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which is a disloyalty to the Pakistan ideology”.

“Surprisingly, there is not a state named Israel nor its location is defined, and here we are taking about recognising it,” he added.

Referring to the 1967 UN resolutions, he said that these are yet to be implemented. The UN actually justifies Israel’s defence as the Muslim World is reluctant. “Israel occupied the Golan heights. There was bipolar power balance before the Soviet Union’s invasion to Afghanistan and as a result the power balance was disturbed,” he remarked.

Fazl said Al-Aqsa mosque belongs to the whole Muslim world and “we are also ready to die for the protection of Holy places in Saudi Arabia”.

The JUI-F chief also criticised the government, saying that where is the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif? He raised a question mentioning Captain Safdar. “Did he [Safdar] scold us or his in-laws? Go and scold those who are in power,” he said.

He also came down hard on the US and Europe for being involved in war crimes.

“Unite States is a killer of human rights and the first in the history to use nuclear weapons… it is also involved in human rights violations at Abu Ghuraib jail,” he said while exposing the human rights claims of the US.

Fazl said that Iraq was doomed and oppressed. “Saddam Hussain is still alive… those who killed him are dead today,” he remarked.

He appreciated the role of South Africa for bringing the Gaza issue to the International Court of Justice.

“Hamas has actually launched the war to liberate the Palestine and the whole world is recognising this stance,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said that Hamas attacked Israel to free Palestine. “World is calling the war launched by Hamas as a war launched for the liberation of Palestine,” he added.