PM reaffirms labour welfare, harmonising domestic laws with global standards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering labour welfare and harmonizing domestic workforce legislation with international standards on the occasion of Labour Day.

Labour Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers. The day has its origins in the labour union movement, which advocated an eight-hour workday.

Celebrated on May 1, the day aims to spread awareness of the contribution made by the workers and the working class to society. Also, it raises awareness about workers’ rights, labour force exploitation, and better initiatives for improved working conditions.

Various public and private organisations will host conferences, seminars, marches, and walks to commemorate the holiday.

In his message on International Labour Day, the premier honoured the immense sacrifices of the workers who laid their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights.

The prime minister said enhancing occupational safety and health across various sectors was the top priority for government and added that he will soon convene the National Tripartite Labour Conference

PM Shehnaz also praised the invaluable contributions of workers who work day and night in the fields, factories and elsewhere to feed their families. “These workers have been the driving force behind the country’s progress.”

The premier maintained that the government will continue its efforts to improve the working and living conditions of the working class by further promoting their welfare through better education, healthcare, housing and social security benefits.

‘Upholding Dignity of Labourers’

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, also reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding the dignity of labourers and paid tribute to their historic struggle.

He said that the day serves as a reminder for all to safeguard the rights of the working class, and work for their social protection, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

The president added that labourers and the working class in Pakistan are facing unprecedented challenges due to unemployment, rising cost of living, inflation and also the adverse impacts of climate change.

Zardari said that the crucial role of protecting the rights of the workers, implementing and enforcing policies to end labour exploitation, protecting their rights, and providing social support lay on the governments’ shoulders.

The president called upon employers to adopt fair wage practices, take steps for worker safety and health and ensure the provision of necessary training and safety equipment for workers working in hazardous environments.

‘Punjab CM salutes workers’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif saluted the hardworking individuals worldwide and particularly emphasized the respect for labor in Islam.

She hailed the efforts of working women in upholding family honor and stressed the importance of societal programs for workers’ welfare.

She emphasized the need for a culture of respect for workers and initiatives aimed at creating a society where the contribution of every laborer is valued.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commemorated the day by remembering the struggle and sacrifices rendered by Chicago workers against oppression and tyranny. He praised the laborers as heroes contributing to the nation’s prosperity and called for efforts to protect their rights and enhance their social well-being.

The leaders collectively reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the rights of workers and pledged to take measures for their welfare and social uplift.