Woman kidnaps her own son in Narowal

NAROWAL: A woman with the help of her lover kidnapped her own son in Narowal, police said on Wednesday.

The police recovered 10-year-old child Muhammad Zubair who was kidnapped two days ago.

Police said in this regard that in order to humiliate and scare the relatives, the mother had created a drama of child abduction.

The police said that woman’s husband is living abroad.

The police recovered the child in two days with the help of human intelligence source and modern technology.

The abducted child was hidden by a quack, a friend of child’s mother, in his tent, the police said.

After two days of child’s abduction, the concerned police arrested the quack who also was involved in the kidnapping of Muhammad Zubair.

However, Rehana Bibi, the mastermind of the child’s abduction has managed to escape, said police.

Narowal police had registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of Muhammad Zubair’s uncle Muhammad Shehbaz.

The child was suddenly abducted from outside the house on April 27, the police said.

Mohammad Zubair, who was rescued, was handed over to his father and uncle.