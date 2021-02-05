Humanity is a lost treasure

The present condition of humanity in our country has been exposed when the doctors at Memon hospital, Sachal Goth, Karachi refused to treat a girl without advance payment of RS 500,000 who had gotten injured in an accident. Due to which the girl died. The humans have become so much greedy for money that they let others die even if they have the opportunity to save them. Due to the lack of humanity, now money has more worth than someone’s life. How can a country run when it lacks the most precious treasure humanity?

Farahnaz

Turbat