Online exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has permitted universities in the country to take online examination ignoring the fact that variety of cities are deprived of internet service. Several big cities of Balochistan and other provinces lack 4g internet. Before when online classes were conducted, those students could not take online classes due to not having access to internet and their studies got ruined. And now online examination is risky for their studies of one year. The authorities must see situation from e every angle. There exists students who can take online examinations. On the other hand, some lack basic facilities for it like internet access.

Farahnaz

Turbat