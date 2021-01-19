PDM set to hold protest outside ECP headquarters

— Islamabad’s entry, exit points blocked, police say

— Control room to monitor ground situation to avoid ‘untoward incidents’

— Bilawal to skip protest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is set to hold a protest outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad that is hearing a case pertaining to claimed foreign funding to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during its years in opposition.

One of the PPP rallies that is on way to meeting point for ECP protest led by Nayyar Bokhari @fkkundi #PDMProtestOutsideECP pic.twitter.com/waQKCSPaNX — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 19, 2021

The case, filed in November 2014 by a founding member of the PTI party, Akbar S. Babar, claims the party received funds from dubious, prohibited, illegal, and undeclared sources.

The commission is expected to take up the case on Wednesday.

The protest aims to highlight delays in concluding the case, which has dragged on for over six years without a verdict.

Ahead of the protest, more than a thousand security officials, including police and Rangers, were deployed outside the headquarters of the commission.

All entry and exit points leading to the Red Zone that houses many government buildings including the residence of the prime minister and the president have also been sealed, police said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Akhtar Mengal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman have reached the residence of PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman where they are holding a discussion on the arrangements for the protest and the security situation.

Important meeting at the residence of #PDM chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman before the ECP departure#PDMProtestOutsideECP pic.twitter.com/g4IAz9uzAe — Ihsan Marwat (@IhsanMarwat_786) January 19, 2021

Other PML-N leaders including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Maryam’s husband retired Capt. Safdar Awan and Khurram Dastagir are also participating in the discussion.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had decided to skip the protest to attend his “scheduled engagements” in Umerkot.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government had not placed any obstacles for the opposition’s protest.

“The smooth flow of traffic on the capital’s highways is proof of the premier’s pro-democratic mindset. The nation has not forgotten when the PML-N government targeted PTI protesters during a peaceful demonstration,” he tweeted.

‘SELECTED JUSTICE’:

Fazl, while addressing reporters a day earlier, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the central character in the case, which he said was the “biggest scandal in Pakistan’s political history”.

“The PDM leadership will enthusiastically stage a protest demonstration in front of the Election Commission regarding the foreign funding case,” he said.

The PDM president accused the premier of having used the illegally obtained money for election rigging and said that PM Imran took “the mother of NROs” to create political instability in Pakistan and “used funds collected in the name of charity for personal business and spreading chaos, illegally and through secret accounts”.

“We will demand the ECP to immediately give a decision on the crime which has been accepted,” he said.

He said that the constant delays were giving rise to even more doubts and suspicions. He further said that in the case of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, the decision had been reached in only six months, while this case has been pending for six years.

“What kind of justice is this?” he asked.

The PDM chief appealed to the public to participate in the protest for the sake of “national security” and against “obtaining funds from anti-Pakistan lobbies”.

While accusing the incumbent government of selling away Kashmir, he said that on Kashmir Day, the anti-government alliance will hold a rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh where political parties from Indian-occupied Kashmir have also been invited.

He said that rallies will also be held in Hyderabad on February 9, in Sialkot on February 13, in Balochistan’s Pishin on February 16, in Sardogha on February 23, in Khuzdar on February 27.

Following the scheduled public meetings, the PDM will take a decision about staging a long march to Islamabad, Fazl added.

CONTROL ROOM TO MONITOR PROTEST:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior established a control room to monitor the protest.

Interior Ministry established a control room to monitor the protest of PDM being staged in front of the ECP. Interior Minister @ShkhRasheed and Interior Secretary visited the control room and reviewed the facilities being provided in the room.https://t.co/9aPAY1un7N #APPNews pic.twitter.com/uhdOCz99HT — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) January 19, 2021

Reports suggest Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will personally monitor the situation on the ground.

Ahmad visited the control room along with Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and reviewed the situation.

He said that the law and order of the capital would be monitored from the control room and all entry and exit points would be closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

The minister said the government had permitted the protest, a development he said was first of its kind.

Later, he visited the commission’s headquarters to review the security arrangements. He directed police for foolproof security to avoid any untoward incident.