During his visit to the United States, the Indian prime minister has once again chosen to stoke anti-Pakistan sentiment rather than seek constructive dialogue. At a time when regional peace should be a priority, he has instead resorted to the same old pattern of vilifying Pakistan on the global stage, diverting attention from the hard realities of his own leadership.

This latest rhetoric is not just a repetition of past accusations; it is a calculated move to reinforce a narrative of Indian victimhood while sidestepping his government’s own role in exacerbating tensions. The idea that Pakistan is solely responsible for the breakdown of relations is misleading and ignores the unresolved disputes that have been at the heart of regional instability for decades.

A key aspect of this diplomatic posturing is its alignment with the Indian prime minister’s broader political strategy. His tenure has been marked by an exclusionary brand of politics that thrives on deepening internal and external divides. By painting Pakistan as the perennial aggressor, he shores up domestic support and distracts from pressing challenges at home, including economic distress and growing social divisions. This tactic of ‘othering’ Pakistan is not just detrimental to bilateral relations; it is a serious obstacle to the peace and trade that would benefit both nations.

The Indian leadership’s claims of extending peaceful overtures, while simultaneously undermining diplomatic engagement through incendiary statements, expose the contradictions in its approach. If regional peace were truly the goal, a serious commitment to dialogue and conflict resolution would be evident. Instead, what is seen is a strategy of scapegoating that serves political interests but does little to advance meaningful progress.

To its credit, Pakistan’s foreign ministry has responded decisively, rejecting this one-sided narrative and calling out India’s own troubling record in the region. This assertive stance is necessary, but it is not enough. Pakistan must redouble its diplomatic efforts on the global stage to counter such narratives and ensure its own perspective is heard. Relying on reactive statements is insufficient in the face of a well-coordinated effort to isolate Pakistan internationally.

A more proactive diplomatic strategy is required—one that actively engages international stakeholders and highlights the broader realities of South Asia’s complex geopolitics. Pakistan must present its case with clarity, emphasizing not only its commitment to peace but also the consequences of India’s rigid and hegemonic ambitions. The government must go beyond mere rebuttals and push for sustained dialogue at the highest levels, using every available platform to advocate for a fair and balanced discourse on regional security.

The path to stability in South Asia does not lie in inflammatory rhetoric or political point-scoring. It lies in a genuine commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and the recognition of long-standing disputes that cannot be wished away. If India is sincere about peace, it must abandon its antagonistic posture and engage in meaningful discussions. And if Pakistan wishes to protect its interests, it must take an active role in shaping the global conversation, rather than merely reacting to it.