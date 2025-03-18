Eradicating terrorism through Artificial Intelligence

By: Saqib Hussain Mugheri

Terrorism has remained one of Pakistan’s greatest security challenges for decades, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) where militant groups frequently carry out deadly attacks. The recent attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is a tragic reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism. The insurgents hijacked the train, took passengers hostage, and killed at least 25 people. They were creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the province. Such attacks not only result in the loss of innocent lives but also undermine national security, discourage foreign investment and weaken economic progress in the country. Despite major military operations, intelligence-based crackdowns, and strict counterterrorism laws, terrorism in Pakistan continues to adapt and finding new ways for eradicating terrorism in the country. To effectively combat this evolving challenge, Pakistan must adopt modern technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) which can play a key role in improving security and preventing attacks before they happen.

Terrorism is generally defined as the use of violence, fear, or threats to achieve political, religious, or ideological goals. Terrorism in Pakistan is multifaceted, religious extremism led by groups like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), aims to enforce a strict version of Islamic law. Ethno-nationalist separatism such as the actions of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) pushes for regional independence. In recent years, cyberterrorism has also become a major concern, with extremist groups using social media, encrypted apps, and the dark web to spread propaganda, recruit members, and plan attacks in secret. Given these complex and evolving threats, Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy must go beyond traditional security measures and embrace advanced technology to detect and prevent attacks more effectively.

Pakistan has taken major steps to combat terrorism through military operations, intelligence-based crackdowns, and legal reforms. Operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad both of which successfully dismantled terrorist hideouts and weakened militant networks in the country. Intelligence agencies, particularly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have played a key role in tracking and eliminating terrorist threats. Meanwhile, Laws like the Anti-Terrorism Act have given law enforcement agencies greater authority to detain and prosecute suspected terrorists. Additionally, stricter border controls, especially along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, have been introduced to prevent cross-border militant movements. While these measures have helped reduce large-scale terrorism, they remain largely reactive, addressing threats only after they occur. The biggest challenge with traditional counterterrorism methods is their inability to predict and prevent attacks before they happen. Given the unpredictable nature of terrorism, Pakistan needs a more advanced approach. such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can play a significant role in combating terrorism.

AI can significantly strengthen Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts by improving intelligence gathering, surveillance, cybersecurity, and precision targeting. One of the

most effective AI applications is predictive analytics, which enables security agencies to detect patterns in terrorist activities and anticipate attacks before they happen. AI algorithms can process massive amounts of intelligence data, such as surveillance footage, intercepted communications, and financial transactions, to identify suspicious behaviors and high-risk individuals. Unlike human analysts, who may overlook critical details, AI can detect anomalies and provide early warnings, allowing law enforcement to intervene before an attack takes place.

Another crucial AI tool is facial recognition technology which can identify known terrorists in real-time. AI-powered surveillance cameras installed at airports, railway stations, and border crossings can instantly compare faces against terrorist watchlists, alerting authorities as soon as a suspect is detected. Countries like China and Israel have successfully implemented AI-driven security systems to prevent attacks and track down extremists. Given Pakistan’s history of public bombings and targeted killings, adopting AI-enhanced surveillance can help secure crowded areas and critical infrastructure from potential threats.

Beyond physical security, AI is also transforming cybersecurity and online counterterrorism by monitoring and neutralizing extremist propaganda before it spreads. Terrorist organizations increasingly use the internet to radicalize and recruit followers, making online platforms a crucial battleground in modern counterterrorism efforts. AI-powered systems can scan social media, encrypted messaging apps, and extremist forums to detect radical content, trace its origins, and flag potential threats. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, AI-driven tools have helped dismantle online terror networks before they could execute attacks. As Pakistan faces growing concerns about online radicalization, deploying AI-powered monitoring solutions is essential to curb the spread of extremist ideologies.

In addition to intelligence gathering, AI can revolutionize drone technology for counterterrorism operations. AI-powered drones equipped with advanced imaging and tracking systems can monitor remote areas, detect terrorist hideouts, and assist in precision strikes with minimal collateral damage. The United States has successfully used AI-integrated drones to eliminate high-profile terrorist leaders in the Middle East, significantly weakening militant groups. Pakistan’s security forces can leverage AI-driven drones to enhance surveillance in volatile regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), where terrorists often operate in rugged and inaccessible terrains. By adopting AI-based counterterrorism tools, Pakistan can shift from reactive responses to proactive threat prevention, strengthening national security in the long run.

Several countries have successfully integrated AI into their counterterrorism strategies, demonstrating its effectiveness in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and threat prevention. Israel’s elite intelligence unit, Unit 8200, has developed AI-powered tools that analyze intercepted communications to predict and prevent terrorist attacks. These AI-driven systems function similarly to ChatGPT but are trained on security-sensitive data, enabling real-time analysis of militant activities. Similarly, the United States leverages AI for monitoring extremist activities online, using sophisticated algorithms to

track terrorist networks across social media platforms, encrypted messaging apps, and the dark web. AI also plays a critical role in coordinating precision strikes, helping U.S. forces neutralize high-profile terrorist leaders while minimizing collateral damage. Also, The United Kingdom employs AI-driven surveillance systems to enhance public security by scanning crowded areas for suspicious behavior and identifying potential threats before an attack occurs. AI-powered analytics process vast amounts of video and sensor data, allowing security forces to respond rapidly to emerging threats.

These global examples highlight that AI is not just a theoretical solution but a proven, real-world tool that has already transformed counterterrorism operations. The question for Pakistan is not whether AI is effective, but whether it will embrace this technological shift or risk falling behind in its fight against terrorism. However, implementing AI in Pakistan’s counterterrorism framework comes with challenges that must be addressed to ensure its success.

While AI offers promising solutions, integrating it into Pakistan’s counterterrorism framework comes with challenges. One major concern is data privacy and ethics. Mass surveillance through AI-powered systems, if left unregulated, could lead to human rights violations and public distrust. AI must also be carefully designed to avoid biases that might wrongfully target certain communities, exacerbating existing social divisions. Another key challenge is technological dependency. Pakistan currently lacks indigenous AI research and development, making it reliant on foreign technology, which poses security risks and limits adaptability to local needs. Without sufficient investment in homegrown AI solutions, the country may struggle to fully harness its potential. Additionally, AI-driven counterterrorism tools must work alongside human oversight to minimize errors and ensure responsible decision-making.

To address these challenges, Pakistan must prioritize AI research, capacity building, and regulatory frameworks. The government should collaborate with universities, technology firms, and security agencies to develop AI-driven tools tailored to local security threats. Training law enforcement in AI-based systems is equally crucial, ensuring they can use these technologies effectively. A robust legal framework must also be established to regulate AI in surveillance and counterterrorism, balancing security needs with ethical responsibilities.

The recent surge in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KPK underscores the urgency of modernizing Pakistan’s counterterrorism approach. While traditional security measures have achieved success, they are no longer enough in the face of rapidly evolving terrorist tactics. AI provides a chance to shift from a reactive to a proactive strategy, allowing authorities to predict and prevent attacks before they occur. By learning from global examples and investing in AI responsibly, Pakistan can enhance its security while safeguarding civil liberties. The fight against terrorism is evolving, Pakistan must evolve faster. AI alone cannot eliminate terrorism, but when combined with human intelligence, strategic policymaking, and ethical governance, it can become a powerful tool in securing the nation’s future.

The writer is a freelance columnist