Overtourism in Gilgit Baltistan

There are countries where the total number of tourists annually exceeds their resident population. For example, European countries like France, Spain, and Italy have populations of 57 million, 49 million, and 59 million, respectively, while last year they received 100 million, 94 million, and 74 million tourists, respectively.

This is a primary reason behind recent protests against overtourism in many European nations. On Sunday, people gathered in Barcelona, Spain, to protest against the ongoing tourist fiction of the city for the benefit of the tourism industry. Last year alone, Barcelona received 26 million visitors— nearly 16 times the city’s population. The people in the protest raised a slogan in the favor of anti-tourism, which goes like “Tourism robs us of our food, shelter, and future. Tourist degrowth, now!”

Although economic and environmental damages caused by overtourism are cosmopolitan issues, no country or region is spared. It hits harder in developing countries like Pakistan, where tourism development often does not align with sustainable environmental and economic practices.

According to a report, eight percent of global carbon emissions come from the tourism industry. Pakistan’s contribution to global greenhouse gases is minimal; however, climate change recognizes no borders. This makes Pakistan one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Its northern regions, especially Gilgit-Baltistan, are highly susceptible to climate-related disasters.

Gilgit-Baltistan has over 7,000 glaciers melting rapidly. In 2022, 3,044 glacial lakes formed in GB and KPK, with 33 identified as at risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

Gilgit-Baltistan, known for its stunning scenery and high mountains, is Pakistan’s most visited tourist destination. The total number of local and foreign tourists nearly surpasses the region’s population. In 2022, the government reported that 2 million tourists visited GB, exceeding its population of 1.7 million. This number continues to grow each year, risking not only the environment but also the fragile economy and food security of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Every day, thousands of tourist vehicles—most fueled by gasoline and diesel—enter the region, threatening the area’s pristine atmosphere. Also, there are no two-way roads in GB, and the high influx of tourist vehicles jams the main roads in Skardu and Gilgit, leaving the traffic passing at a snail’s pace.

The tourism industry is a blessing; it must not be turned into a disguise for avarice. Without keeping a parity between the fragility of the environment and the influx of tourists, we can’t hope for a sustainable environment for the future. It is high time that we paid heed to this matter seriously.

The rise in tourists also jeopardizes the region’s food security. Gilgit-Baltistan relies on the federal government for food supplies, especially wheat. Last year, residents organized a province-wide protest against wheat shortages. Wheat allocations are based on population, with recent data showing about 6 kg per person per month. This makes the region vulnerable to food insecurity amid the ongoing tourist surge.

It is also ironic that despite being inundated with water from all sides in the form of glaciers and snow, water availability is also uncertain in GB. In many places, people wait in line for their turn to fill their water storages from the tap. Clean and purified drinking water is hard to find. People consume glacial water directly. The influx of tourists also worsens the water scarcity in the region.

Electricity is another major sector affected by overtourism. The region’s total capacity hovers around 100 MW, barely enough for the current population. As demand increases with new visitors, shortages worsen. While some hotels and guest houses use alternative energy sources like solar power and generators, others still depend on the main power grid.

Moreover, most of the natural tourist spots in GB are locally managed. They are contaminated when tourists visit and leave their waste materials there. This leads to habitat destruction in these places. One doesn’t find a proper waste management system in many tourist spots. It is also impossible for locals to clean up these spots regularly on their own.

However, there is no denying that tourism has created many jobs in Gilgit-Baltistan. Almost every family in GB has one member associated with the tourism industry. But its downsides cannot be overlooked. If it remains unchecked, over tourism can devastate the serene environs of GB in no time.

The federal and provincial governments, in this regard, need to take concrete actions to contain environmental degradation caused by overtourism and mismanagement. The provincial government should develop policies to generate revenue from tourism to better manage the sector. Also, a statistical board must be established to track the number of visitors coming to the region and cater to them accordingly.

