Controversial scholar Zakir Naik visits Sharif family in Raiwind

LAHORE: Renowned Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik recently met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at their family residence in Raiwind.

Sources suggest that during the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed, although no official statement has been released detailing the conversation.

The visit comes amid renewed attention on Dr. Naik, who remains a controversial figure, particularly in India where he faces charges related to alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

Just last week, former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez stirred debate by posting photos of his own meeting with Dr. Naik on social media. Sharing images from their encounter, including one at a restaurant, Hafeez captioned his post, “Pleasure meeting with Zakir Naik.” The post sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Indian social media users.

Many commentators questioned Hafeez’s decision, highlighting Dr. Naik’s status as a wanted individual in India. One user wrote, “This is one of the reasons why the Indian cricket team and the Indian government do not want to come to Pakistan.”

The controversy has also rekindled discussions around India’s stance on participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan. Critics argue that Dr. Naik’s public appearances in Pakistan are among the reasons for India’s reluctance.