Special courts planned to resolve property cases for Pakistanis abroad

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step aimed at safeguarding the interests of Pakistanis living abroad, special courts will soon be established in Islamabad to deal exclusively with property disputes involving overseas citizens.

The move comes under the recently passed Overseas Property Act 2024, which focuses on speeding up the legal process for overseas Pakistanis facing property-related issues back home.

The acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has initiated the process by directing the formation of these special courts. Session judges have been authorized to nominate judges who will preside over the East and West Overseas Special Courts. According to a letter from the court’s registrar to the Ministry of Law and Justice, these nominations will take into account the judges’ track records and experience, as well as the volume of pending cases.

Additionally, the letter stated that the Ministry of Law will soon issue the formal notification for the establishment of these courts.

Alongside these developments, a dedicated bench has been set up at the Islamabad High Court to hear appeals and more complex cases filed under the Overseas Property Act. Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will lead this bench, as approved by the acting Chief Justice.

The creation of these courts follows the Senate’s approval of the Overseas Property Act in October of last year. The law mandates that property cases involving overseas Pakistanis be resolved within 90 days, aiming to provide timely relief to those living abroad.

In a related update, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb praised the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy. Speaking at a press briefing with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Aurangzeb revealed that remittances hit a record $3.1 billion in February 2025. He projected that remittances would reach an unprecedented $36 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

“Our overseas community is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” said Aurangzeb, thanking them for their ongoing support and trust in the country’s economic reforms.