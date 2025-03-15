Harper Beckham Pays Glowing Tribute To Hollywood Star With Special Photo

Harper Beckham celebrated her godmother Eva Longoria’s milestone 50th birthday with a heartfelt message, as her mother, Victoria Beckham, shared touching tributes on social media.

Victoria, 49, marked the occasion by posting a series of photos, including a special image of 13-year-old Harper hugging Eva. Alongside the snapshot, the fashion designer wrote: “Happy birthday to the best godmother!!! Kisses from Harper Seven @evalongoria.”

In the dazzling photo, Harper wore a cozy navy-blue knitted cardigan, her blonde hair cascading past her shoulders. Eva looked radiant in a chic black blazer, styling her signature raven locks in a sleek half-up, half-down look. The bond between the two was evident, with both beaming for the camera.

Victoria also honored her longtime friend with personal throwback images. One showed the duo sipping drinks in robes at what appeared to be Victoria’s Holland Park home, while another captured them dressed in elegant gowns in the Beckham family’s London residence.

Eva wore a long-sleeved dress from Victoria’s fashion label, while the designer herself opted for a sophisticated low-back halterneck top paired with a silk skirt. Victoria captioned the post: “Happy Birthday, we love you so much @evalongoria.”

The celebrations highlighted the close friendship between the Beckhams and Longor