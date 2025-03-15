Entertainment

Donald Trump Hit In The Face With Microphone During Press Conference

By Abidoon Nadeem

ormer President Donald Trump was caught off guard when a boom microphone unexpectedly struck him in the face during a press conference at Joint Base Andrews on March 14.

The incident occurred as Trump, 78, was speaking with reporters following his speech at the Department of Justice. In a video shared by News.com.au, Trump can be seen reacting as the microphone suddenly appears from below and makes contact with his mouth.

Visibly surprised, Trump tilted his head back and glared at the person holding the mic. The reporter quickly apologized, saying, “I’m so sorry.” Without responding directly, Trump raised his eyebrows before joking to someone off-camera, “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight, right?”

A photo shared on X shows multiple crew members holding boom microphones toward Trump, with the woman believed to have bumped him standing directly opposite, wearing a beige trench coat and headphones.

The moment sparked debate online, with some social media users questioning how security allowed the microphone to get so close. “That is a horrible safety threat. Why does the Secret Service allow this?” one user wrote. Others, however, dismissed concerns, calling it a harmless accident. “Obviously, this was unintentional. I feel terrible for the person who made that mistake,” another commented.

The White House has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

