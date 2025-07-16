3rd China International Supply Chain Expo: A leap towards global industrial sustainability

A total of 651 companies and organizations from 75 countries and regions are participating, showcasing new technologies, products, and services across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of each supply chain, with overseas exhibitors accounting for 35%.

The event focuses six major supply chains—Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy, Smart Vehicles, Digital Technology, Healthy Living, and Green Agriculture—as well as a Supply Chain Service area.

BEIJING: The 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is currently being held from July 16 to 20 in Beijing, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) under the theme “Connecting the World for a Shared Future.”

CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang chats with an invited guest after the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo, at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 16, 2025.

Over 1,100 representatives from more than 100 countries, regions, and international organizations attended the opening ceremony, where the “Beijing Initiative” was jointly released by members of the international community and CCPIT.

The initiative calls for the global business community to maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, support the multilateral trading system, and foster an open and cooperative international environment. The initiative also looks at the upholding of multilateralism, supporting the WTO-based trading framework to create a fair and predictable market, and dismantling barriers to trade and investment.

Additionally, the initiative focuses on building green and sustainable supply chains by implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda, adopting environmentally friendly practices, and advancing renewable energy cooperation.

A key focus of the expo is on innovation, encouraging cooperation in emerging technologies like AI and quantum information to drive economic recovery and development. It advocates for the digital transformation of supply chains using technologies such as AI and IoT, promoting data connectivity and business integration.

The Expo emphasizes the need for deeper global business collaboration, leveraging platforms like CISCE to enhance cooperation and optimize business environments, supporting both traditional and emerging industries.