CM Maryam highlights significance of understanding Islam correctly to combat Islamophobia

LAHORE: As International Day to Combat Islamophobia is being observed globally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz demanded concrete measures against discriminative actions and unfair treatment with Muslims around the world.

“Islamophobia undermines the very essence of our shared humanity and the principles of tolerance, compassion, and pluralism,” the first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan’s largest province highlighted effective measures to eradicate the Islamophobic actions.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, she emphasized that “it is imperative that we confront Islamophobia head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the stereotypes and misconceptions that perpetuate it.”

The Punjab CM said Muslims were being treated unfairly, and faced discriminative behaviour across the globe due to Islamophobia, which is the same reason for oppression of people in Palestine, and Kashmir.

In March 2022, the United Nations (UN) finally recognised the grave Islamophobia challenge confronting the world and designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, after its General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 Member-States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Many governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia by establishing anti-hate-crime legislation and measures to prevent and prosecute hate crimes and by conducting public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam designed to dispel negative myths and misconceptions, the UN said.

The document stresses that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. It calls for a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and belief, according to the UN.

The Chief Minister said, “Islam is a religion of peace that teaches peace, love, tolerance and human dignity.” She added, “Unfortunately, the trend of propaganda against Islam and Muslims is growing.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Islam phobia is a threat to world peace and interfaith harmony.” She added, “We appreciate every effort to eliminate Islamophobia.” She highlighted, “United Nations and all international organizations should take effective and decisive steps against hateful attitudes.”

The Punjab CM said, “The world should ensure the protection of lives, property, rights, honor and dignity of Kashmiris, Palestinians and other Muslims.” She added, “Punjab government is taking all possible steps to promote religious harmony and respect for minorities.” She underscored, “We want a Punjab where every religion and sect enjoys equal rights and honor.”

CM Maryam said, “The world should be made aware of the true identity of Islam to combat Islamophobia.” She added, “It is necessary to raise voice against all kinds of hatred.” She flagged, “Everyone has to play his role for sustainable world peace.”