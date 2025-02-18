PM vows to root out terrorism for prosperity of Pakistan

Emphasizes need for sustained reforms and stronger international trade partnerships

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism, saying Pakistan’s development and prosperity are directly linked to national security.

Speaking at a Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif commended the sacrifices of the armed forces in counterterrorism efforts, vowing that their contributions “will always be remembered.”

Discussing the economic situation, the prime minister cited his recent conversations with World Bank officials and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, who praised Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and positive indicators driven by government-led reforms.

Shehbaz Sharif also referred to a recent Gallup survey, stating that 55% of the business community had expressed confidence in the country’s improving business environment.

Directing the Ministry of Commerce and related divisions to enhance bilateral trade with Türkiye, PM Shehbaz set a target of $5 billion, following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan.

“The Turkish president has always supported Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that Erdoğan has consistently advocated for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

With Pakistan’s economic outlook improving, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for sustained reforms and stronger international trade partnerships.