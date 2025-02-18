PM reaffirms commitment to achieve $5b trade target with Turkiye

Welcomes Gallops survey, according to which about 55pc people had reposed confidence in govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly nations and they were committed to take the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion mark.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister referred to the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that he had always supported Pakistan at all global fora.

He said, “President Erdogan had been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and both countries also hold regular consultations and support each other at all fora.”

The prime minister said that a number of MoUs were also signed during Turkish president’s visit and urged the ministry of commerce and other relevant ministries to work jointly for the achievement of bilateral trade mark of 5 billion dollars.

He said that a flyover which was completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of affection by the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister also welcomed a recent Gallop’s survey, according to which about 55 percent of people had reposed confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

However, he stressed that they had to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components including Uraan Pakistan.

The prime minister, about his meeting with a delegation of World Bank directors, said that they had unanimously expressed their satisfaction over the reforms agenda and the macro-economic stability.

They had praised the government and its credit went to every member of the cabinet, he added.

The prime minister said peace in the country was linked with the economic prosperity which would move the wheel of progress rapidly. For economic stability, conducive environment was a requisite, he added.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the security forces whose officers and personnel were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the country.

PM inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange near F-8 and F-9 sectors, commending the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for completing the project in record 84 days.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister mentioned that he had also advised the Interior Minister to develop plans for future projects aimed at further beautifying the federal capital and improving the lives of the people residing in the city and its surrounding areas.

He said the project would reduce traffic congestion, making commuting easier for the city’s residents.

During the recent visit of Turkish President to Pakistan, the prime minister had named the newly built F8 & F9 Interchange after Recep Tayyip Erdogan by unveiling the plaque at a ceremony.

“I will send the pictures and detail of inauguration ceremony of the Interchange to the Turkish President to make him realize that he is our close friend and brother,” the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the project had also been completed at a cost less than the allocated amount. The actual cost of the project was Rs4000 million but it was completed at a cost of Rs 3,655 million.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said under the prime minister’s direction, the project which was earlier scheduled to be completed in six months had been built in the shortest possible time of 84 days.

He further added that a large-scale plantation drive would be launched next month at Margalla Hills and throughout the city to combat air pollution and reduce smog.