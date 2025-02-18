Pakistan, Chinese FMs to discuss bilateral ties, regional and int’l issues

Chinese foreign minister extends special invitation to Dar for UNSC session

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will hold a crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New York on Tuesday against the backdrop of a host of regional and international developments.

Dar and Wang are in New York to attend the special UN Security Council session on “practicing multilateralism: reforming and improving global governance”.

The debate is being organised by China, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC. The Chinese foreign minister extended a special invitation to Dar for the UNSC session.

The two leaders will review bilateral ties, discuss regional and international issues. The meeting will also discuss US President Donald Trump’s policies, which many see as disruptive.

China has emerged as a key player in a volatile situation after Trump threatened to shift decades-old US policy towards Europe.

Dar and Wang will deliver their speeches at the UNSC on the subject of importance of multilateralism.

Meanwhile, Dar addressed ambassadors from OIC countries on Monday and spoke about issues ranging from Gaza to Islomophobia and from Kashmir to Afghanistan.

He warned against any attempts to expel Palestinians from their homeland and stressed the importance of UNRWA’s role in providing humanitarian assistance.

But his message went beyond Gaza. In the West Bank, Israel’s campaign of violence and displacement had to be stopped. The OIC, he urged, must take decisive steps to secure global recognition of a Palestinian state and push for Palestine’s full membership at the United Nations.

Turning to Lebanon, Dar welcomed the peace agreement brokered by France and the United States but criticized Israel’s continued military actions. The OIC, he insisted, must demand Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon.

On Syria, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its sovereignty, condemning Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights and calling for a UN-led political process to stabilize the country.

In Yemen, where war had ravaged the nation for years, Dar called for a diplomatic solution, praising Saudi Arabia and Oman for their peace efforts.

Dar also expressed concern over Israeli threats against Iran, warning that any escalation would endanger regional and global peace. He called for reviving the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) on fair terms to ensure long-term stability.

“Like Israel in Palestine, India seeks to brutally suppress the Kashmiris and change the region’s demographics by bringing in settlers.”

“With 900,000 Indian forces occupying Kashmir, the world remained silent while Kashmiris suffered. But Pakistan would not stay quiet,” Dar said.

On Afghanistan, Dar acknowledged the growing terrorist threat from TTP militants operating from Afghan soil. Pakistan, he declared, would take all necessary steps to protect its people.

At the same time, Pakistan recognized the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.