PM, US Chargé d’Affaires discuss ‘working closely’ in pursuit of common objectives

ISLAMABAD: US Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

While recalling the decades long history of close cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest. He also stressed upon the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK).

The US Chargé d’Affaires thanked the prime minister for receiving her.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that with the cooperation of the World Bank (WB), several key development projects were completed in Pakistan, which had been playing a vital role in the country’s progress.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of World Bank Executive Directors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation on their visit to Pakistan and said the partnership between the WB and Pakistan spanned over seven decades.

“Pakistan has greatly benefited from its partnership with the World Bank,” he said, adding the WB provided substantial assistance to the people affected by the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister observed that recent Country Partnership Framework of the World Bank included an investment of $40 billion in Pakistan which was highly encouraging.

With $20 billion allocated for various projects in health, education, youth development, and other social sectors, a new chapter of progress would begin in Pakistan, he added.