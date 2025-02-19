30 terrorists neutralized in Sararogha operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 30 terrorists were neutralized in fire exchange with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an IBO on Monday in South Waziristan district’s general area on Sararogha based on a reported terrorist presence.

It added that security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists at their location during the operation, due to which 30 were “sent to hell”.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

On Saturday, four soldiers were martyred and 15 terrorists were killed in two separate IBOs carried out in KP.

On Thursday, security forces killed 13 terrorists in five separate operations carried out across KP.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

A security report, released last month by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), showed that in 2024, the number of terror attacks reached levels comparable to the security situation in 2014 or earlier.

It said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of KP and Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in KP and Balochistan.

KP recorded the highest number of terrorist incidents in the country in 2024, with 295 attacks. Meanwhile, attacks by various outlawed Baloch insurgent groups, primarily the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front, saw a staggering 119pc increase, accounting for 171 incidents in Balochistan, it said.