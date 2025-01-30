FO urges global attention to India’s destabilising role in regional security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed serious concerns over India’s alleged involvement in target killings within the country and abroad, urging the international community to take note of the matter.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan is engaging with multiple countries on this issue. He emphasized the need for global vigilance regarding the destabilizing impact of arms transfers to India, which he claimed were fueling New Delhi’s hegemonic ambitions.

“Such actions undermine regional peace and stability,” Khan warned.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance, urging a peaceful resolution in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“We continue to draw attention to the atrocities being committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

On the Palestinian crisis, Khan expressed concern over proposals to displace the people of Gaza, calling it “deeply troubling and unjust.” He emphasized that Palestinian land belongs to its people, adding that the only viable solution is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state under UNSC resolutions.

Khan also highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagements, including consultations with the United States, and upcoming meetings with Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Qatar aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is set to lead the Pakistani delegation to Doha on February 5.

The spokesperson concluded by stressing Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace and cooperation while addressing emerging security threats.