2014 dharna must also be probed if PTI seeks probe into Nov 26: PM

Urges PTI to move forward and allow the country to also move ahead

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said government entered into dialogue with PTI in all seriousness and the opposition party left the dialogue process as it tries to run away from its earlier position.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the Premier said that PTI needs introspection as they continue to create roadblocks.

He said, the government provided conducive environment to the opposition for talks but it is backing off now.

Shehbaz Sharif said it takes two to tango and if PTI wants 26th November protest to be investigated, then it is our demand that 2014 dharna must also be probed.

He urged PTI to move forward and allow the country to also move ahead.

Presiding over a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the premier dismissed the PTI founder’s demand for a judicial commission on the 2024 general elections as unnecessary.

“In 2018, PTI’s founder [Imran Khan] promised a House Committee to probe election rigging, but the committee formed under his own government was never implemented,” PM Shehbaz pointed out.

The prime minister also stressed that Pakistan’s economic prosperity and development are only possible through the elimination of terrorism. “Ending terrorism is the key to ensuring the nation’s progress and stability,” he asserted.

Speaking on 1 per cent policy rate reduction announced by state bank, prime minister said it falls short of his expectations but it will still have great impact on businesses and economy

Prime minister expressed profound grief during cabinet meeting on the martyrdom of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Mohammad Naeem and expressed his resolve to not allow these sacrifices to go in vain.

Addressing the recent deaths of Pakistanis in boat accidents, Shehbaz Sharif Said the matter is being followed with interior ministry taking special interest to curb the Black Businesses of human trafficking and bring the perpetrators before the law.

Govt determined to eradicate polio

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday that the government was determined to eradicate polio and appreciated the administration of all provinces for the timely identification of the polio cases and for the recent decrease in their incidence.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign.

He said since September 2024, the downward trend in the polio cases was evidence of the effectiveness of the anti-polio campaign.

He said the decrease in polio cases in all provinces was made possible due to the untiring efforts of the administration of the provinces.

He said the complete erasure of polio from the country became possible only with the cooperation between the federal government and provinces.

The prime minister was informed about the progress made in the anti-polio campaign.

The anti-polio campaign was continuing in the provinces with great momentum.

The meeting was told that at the start of 2025, clear reduction was seen in the polio cases in the polio affected districts in Balochistan, Sindh and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All aspects of the polio campaign were being continuously monitored with an IT dashboard.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and high level officials of departments concerned attended the meeting.