Journalists to observe ‘Black Day’ against PECA amendments on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Journalist bodies have announced a nationwide ‘Black Day’ on Friday, January 31, to protest the recent controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which received President Asif Ali Zardari’s assent on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Journalists’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) condemned the lack of consultation with media stakeholders and vowed to resist what they described as an assault on press freedom.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary Arshad Ansari issued a joint statement urging journalists to wear black armbands while performing their professional duties. Black flags will be hoisted at press clubs and PFUJ offices across the country.

“We will record our protest tomorrow by holding rallies and demonstrating against this black law,” the PFUJ leaders declared. “The government bypassed media stakeholders while approving the amendments, disregarding our stance.”

The JAC, which includes the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), fully endorsed PFUJ’s call for protests.

In a strongly worded declaration, the committee announced plans for legal and public mobilization to counter the amendments.

“The contentious amendments were passed without listening to journalist organizations or consulting stakeholders,” the declaration stated. “We categorically reject these amendments and are preparing to launch a comprehensive legal struggle against this legislation.”

The JAC highlighted its outreach efforts to involve civil society groups, human rights organizations, and legal associations. “We are consulting legal experts and preparing to challenge these amendments in court,” the statement added.

The PECA (Amendment) Bill 2025 faced fierce opposition in Parliament before its passage. It introduces stricter penalties for online offenses, including provisions that critics fear could stifle dissent and restrict independent journalism.

The approval by President Zardari has drawn ire from media organizations and opposition political parties alike, with accusations of authoritarianism and media censorship.

As the press gears up for protests, the government’s move to enforce these changes is likely to face increasing resistance in courtrooms and on the streets.