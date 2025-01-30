FO confirms safe relocation of 75 Pakistanis to Rwanda amid Congo unrest

ISLAMABAD: Amid escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Pakistan High Commission in Rwanda has successfully relocated 75 stranded Pakistani nationals to safety, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Wednesday.

The conflict-hit city of Goma has become a hotspot of violence, forcing residents, including foreign nationals, to seek refuge in neighboring regions. Initially, around 150 Pakistanis were reported stranded in the tense area.

FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that the Pakistan High Commission in Kigali has taken immediate steps to ensure the well-being of those who crossed the border into Rwanda. “Accommodation and food have been arranged for the relocated individuals,” Khan assured.

Efforts are ongoing to facilitate the safe relocation of more Pakistani nationals still in Goma and its surrounding regions. The High Commission has intensified its outreach to identify and assist any remaining citizens.

“Our mission staff is maintaining constant contact with individuals seeking help and is working tirelessly to ensure their safety,” the spokesperson added. Authorities have extended their assistance to Pakistanis residing in Bukavu, another border city facing heightened tensions.

The FO highlighted that Pakistanis in need of assistance can contact the High Commission via a dedicated WhatsApp helpline managed by Pervez Bhatti, Head of Chancery, at +92 333 5328517.

The situation in eastern Congo remains fluid, with mounting concerns about the safety of civilians due to ongoing conflict between armed groups and government forces.

The Pakistani diplomatic mission has pledged to continue its support for nationals in the conflict zone. “We remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” Khan said.

This development underscores Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its diaspora and responding swiftly to emergencies involving its nationals abroad.