CM Maryam reviews progress of Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting on Tuesday to review progress on the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme, which aims to provide affordable housing across the province.

During the meeting, the CM ordered a comprehensive review of the 3 and 5-marla government housing schemes and announced the formation of an 8-member committee to finalize Terms of Reference (TORs) for the distribution of free plots to the public.

Development efforts are reportedly underway for 2,807 plots across 35 government housing schemes in 22 districts. The CM emphasized the importance of accelerating work on 1,119 plots in seven districts and instructed stakeholders to complete the construction of 20,000 houses by February.

She reiterated the government’s target of building 100,000 houses annually, stressing the need for efficient implementation.

Officials briefed the meeting, stating that loans worth Rs. 8.2 billion had already been disbursed for 9,015 houses, with 2,050 individuals receiving their second loan installment. Currently, 4,841 houses are under construction under the initiative.

