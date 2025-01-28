My frustration is boiling over as I write these lines. Are we, the people, expected to silently swallow blatant and consistent exploitation? Doubling the Lyari Expressway toll tax from Rs30 to an absurd Rs60 in a matter of months is nothing short of daylight robbery on the part of those who have taken this decision.

For thousands of daily commuters, including students and workers, as well as transport vehicles, such as wagons and goods carriers that are charged even more, this hike is an unbearable burden. The Lyari Expressway, once a symbol of relief from Karachi’s chaotic traffic, has turned into a financial trap. What on earth justifies this brazen increase? Have operational costs magically doubled overnight? Or is this just another money-grab disguised as progress?

This hike does not just target private vehicles; it affects commercial transport, which is the lifeline of Karachi’s economy that is already reeling under inflation.

It is not merely about Rs30. It is more about the indifference on the part of those in charge towards the people at large. This exploitation must end. The authorities should either roll back this outrageous hike, or provide a clear, detailed break-down of how this additional revenue is being spent. Karachi’s people deserve better than to be fleeced at every turn.

AMIR SHAHZAD

KARACHI