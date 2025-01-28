SC reinstates Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar’s Office has officially reinstated Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas following a decision by a two-member bench of the apex court.

The bench, led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, reserved its verdict after reviewing the case, which centered on alleged administrative errors by Nazar Abbas.

The controversy arose over Abbas’ misassignment of cases, where matters intended for the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench were reportedly scheduled for hearings before a regular bench.

The reinstatement signals a resolution to concerns about procedural lapses in case scheduling while emphasizing the court’s internal review mechanisms to address administrative issues.