Govt appoints new DGs of FIA, cybercrime agency

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed senior police officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja as the new director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), according to an official notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Riffat, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), previously served as inspector general of the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and also held the post of Sindh police chief in the past.

He brings extensive law enforcement experience to the FIA, taking charge of the country’s premier investigative body at a critical time.

In a separate move, Waqar-ud-Din Syed has been named the first director general of the newly-established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which operates under the Interior Division.

Waqar, a Grade-20 PSP officer and former director of the FIA Cybercrime Circle, was recently awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his role in tackling online crime.

The appointments reflect the government’s focus on bolstering investigative capacity and cybersecurity amid growing threats.

The Establishment Division confirmed the appointments through a formal notification.

