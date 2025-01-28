PTV delayed salaries to secure Champions Trophy rights: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed on Tuesday that national broadcaster Pakistan Television’s (PTV) salary disbursements were delayed due to substantial payments made to acquire broadcast rights for the ICC Champions Trophy.

During a briefing at the National Assembly’s information committee, Tarar justified the move, stating that the government prioritised cricket accessibility for the public, particularly in remote areas where PTV’s terrestrial network is the sole broadcasting option.

“Our objective was to ensure that every citizen, even in villages and remote areas, could watch the ICC Champions Trophy,” he said.

“PTV’s antenna-based broadcasts allow people without internet or cable access to enjoy these matches.”

The minister acknowledged the backlash caused by the 21-day salary delay, contrasting it with private channels where such delays span months.

He also criticised private media owners for failing to pay employees on time despite substantial revenue from sectors like real estate.

Tarar detailed ongoing reforms within PTV, including efforts to streamline its workforce and improve financial management.

He highlighted the removal of 12 rehired retirees drawing excessive salaries and stated that degree verification of employees would be completed by 31 January.

“PTV previously operated on a ‘never-go-home’ policy, where retired staff were rehired on high salaries,” he said.

“Such inefficiencies caused significant financial strain, but we are taking corrective measures.”

The minister also discussed plans to boost PTV’s revenue by bringing in private-sector anchors and incentivising them to generate advertising income.

He noted that PTV Sports, in particular, has seen increased revenue under the government’s new strategy.

The committee also deliberated on a proposed amendment to PEMRA regulations, which includes establishing a censor board for dramas and advertisements aired on entertainment channels.

Convener Senator Sehar Kamran suggested stricter oversight to ensure family-friendly content.

A sub-committee was formed to consult stakeholders in the television industry.

Tarar expressed optimism about PTV’s role in hosting international events, emphasising the organisation’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy and other sports ventures.

He revealed plans to involve cricket legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik in PTV’s commentary panel to enhance audience engagement.

“Our aim is to strengthen PTV Sports’ profile and deliver top-notch coverage to viewers across Pakistan,” he said.

The minister also highlighted broader improvements in state media institutions, including eliminating ghost employees and streamlining pension systems at Radio Pakistan.

Despite challenges, Tarar maintained that the government’s focus on acquiring ICC rights was a step towards ensuring widespread access to sports.

“For the first time in years, major sports events are being hosted in Pakistan,” he said.

“This initiative will help bring the nation together and promote cricket in every corner of the country.”

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets now on sale

Tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, taking place in Pakistan with India’s matches in the UAE, have now gone on sale starting today.

Fans can now secure seats for the group-stage matches and second semi-final in Pakistan.

ICC family members get early access through a two-hour priority window. General tickets will start from Rs 1,000, with premium options from Rs 1,500 across matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Physical tickets will be available from 3 February at designated TCS Express centres in Pakistan.

Ticket details for India’s matches in the UAE (20, 23 February, and 2 March) will be announced soon. Fans can also register for updates.

Tickets for the final match, scheduled for 9 March, will be available after the first semi-final in Dubai.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya, highlighted the significance of the tournament for Pakistan, as it hosts its first global cricket event since 1996. With newly upgraded stadiums and affordable tickets, the event promises exciting cricket, accessible for fans of all ages.

Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmad Syed, emphasized that the competition would offer an unforgettable experience, with every match carrying high stakes.

The ‘All on the Line’ marketing campaign, featuring cricket stars like Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, is further fueling excitement.