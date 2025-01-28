China, India agree to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual political trust

BEIJING: China and India have recently reached multiple consensuses, including India expressing full support for China’s rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and both sides agreeing to resume direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India, and facilitating personnel exchange, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the China-India Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue in Beijing on Monday. The meeting focused on pushing forward the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries during the meeting in Kazan and discussing the measures for the improvement and development of China-India relations, according to a release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The two sides reached consensus on multiple issues. Among these consensuses, the Indian side will extend full support for Chinese presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and will actively participate in the meetings under the SCO umbrella.

The two sides agreed to carry out active interactions at all levels on bilateral and multilateral occasions, strengthen strategic communication, and enhance mutual political trust, according to the release.

The two sides agreed to jointly commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India in 2025, and carry out media and think tank exchanges, Track II dialogues and other people-to-people exchanges, it read.

Hu Zhiyong, a professor from Zhejiang International Studies University and also research fellow at the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the consensuses reached by both sides showed that, at this moment, both sides have common interests to stabilize bilateral ties and remove obstacles for further cooperation, as there will be uncertainties and challenges in 2025 that will require both sides to work together.

“Although the two countries had frictions and tensions in different fields in the past few years and New Delhi has imposed many sanctions or strict measures to target some Chinese firms that are operating in India, the data about trade between the two countries prove that decouple from China is unfeasible, and Indian decision-makers have realized that the confrontation approach against China is wrong and unsustainable,” Hu noted.

The Indian media Economic Times reported on January 15 that “India is heavily reliant on Chinese imports, with the country’s trade deficit surging to $85.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. China was India’s top import source with $65.89 billion, a 9.8 per cent year-on-year increase between April-October, 2024.” However, India’s exports to China “dipped by 9.37 per cent to $8 billion in the same period last fiscal,” according to India’s Commerce Ministry data.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at the meeting on Monday, the two sides agreed to resume direct flights between Chinese mainland and India, support the competent authorities of the two countries to coordinate and push it forward, and take measures to facilitate personnel flows and exchanges of resident journalists.

The two sides agreed to resume the Indian pilgrims’ visit to Kailash Mansarovar in Xizang Autonomous Region, China in 2025, and will discuss relevant arrangements as soon as possible.

The two sides also agreed to advance trans-border river cooperation, and maintain communication on holding a new round of meeting of the China-India Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers at an early date, according to the release.

Hu said the obstacles of people-to-people exchange were unilaterally not set by China, and now it’s the right decision for India to remove them and correct this mistake.