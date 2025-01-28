Princess Kate Middleton Cancer Treatment Details Revealed Amid Latest Health Struggles

Kate Middleton’s serene retreat during her cancer treatment, Bucklebury Manor, has become a point of fascination for royal watchers. Nestled in the Berkshire countryside, this stunning 18-acre property, owned by her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, served as a peaceful sanctuary for the Princess of Wales.

Purchased in 2012 for nearly £4.7 million, the estate features seven bedrooms, five reception rooms, a library, a drawing room, and luxurious amenities including an outdoor pool, tennis court, and even a disco room. Located just a 45-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, where Kate lives full-time with Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—Bucklebury Manor offered a private haven for the family to support Kate during her recovery.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward described the property to The Sun, saying, “The Middleton house is gorgeous. It’s an old manor house with lots of grounds, a stream, and beautiful avenues of oak trees.” She added, “Bucklebury is a really, really pretty place to be, and with Kate’s mum taking care of her, it would have been a comforting environment.”

Seward highlighted the Middleton family’s close-knit bond, attributing Kate’s resilience and stability to the way she was raised. “They all seem to support each other, and they enjoy traditional family activities like playing games, swimming, and tennis.” Although Kate’s condition may have limited her usual athleticism, she reportedly found solace in spending time with her family.

Footage from a video released by Kate and William last summer offered a glimpse into the family’s life at Bucklebury Manor, reflecting Kate’s effort to create a warm and supportive home environment for her children. As Seward put it, “That is very much Kate’s home life, which she’s tried to recreate in her own life.”

Bucklebury Manor stands as a testament to the strength of familial support, serving as both a recovery retreat and a cherished family home for the Princess of Wales.