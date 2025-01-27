True purpose

In Pakistan, competitive examinations, like those related to the Central Superior Services (CSS), represent a beacon of hope for countless aspiring individuals. These exams serve as gateways to prestigious roles in public service, offering candidates the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society.

Sadly, a troubling trend has emerged among some successful candidates. Rather than using their positions and skills to serve the public, many have turned their focus towards personal branding activities, using social media tools. While building a personal brand or sharing expertise is not inherently wrong, it becomes problematic when these pursuits overshadow the fundamental responsibilities of public service. Public servants carry the immense responsibility of serving the people, and they must prioritise people’s welfare over personal gain.

The allure of fame and financial gain, amplified by social media, seems to distract many from their core duty of addressing the public’s needs. Instead of solving governance issues or tackling pressing societal challenges, some officials appear more invested in their digital presence. This raises critical questions about accountability, and the true intent of securing such coveted positions through CSS exams.

It is essential to emphasise during the training and orientation of new officers the ethical obligations tied to public service. Additionally, society must foster a cultural shift that celebrates integrity and genuine contribution to the nation over social media popularity.

Pakistan’s future depends on public servants who prioritise their responsibilities and work tirelessly for the betterment of the country. Only then can the actual spirit and purpose of competitive examinations be fulfilled.

ENGR SHAHID ULLAH KHAN TATOR

DERA ISMAIL KHAN