Irfan Siddiqui criticizes opposition’s inconsistency in PTI-govt talks

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, criticized the opposition on Monday for what he called inconsistent and contradictory behavior in the ongoing talks between the government and PTI representatives.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Siddiqui accused the opposition of violating the terms of negotiations and failing to honor commitments.

Siddiqui revealed that the opposition had been given a written seven-day deadline to finalize their stance and join the discussions. However, with the deadline nearly expired, their positions remain unclear. “Different individuals bring different news,” Siddiqui remarked, referring to conflicting messages from opposition representatives.

He elaborated that while the opposition initially appeared to agree on certain terms, they had since backtracked. “At times they say they won’t form a commission, then they say they will—but only under specific conditions. One day we hear about terms of reference (TORs), and the next we hear excuses about raids at someone’s house,” he said.

Siddiqui also accused the opposition of lacking the expertise needed for meaningful negotiations. “Their skills lie elsewhere, not in dialogue,” he commented.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Siddiqui mentioned that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had scheduled another meeting for Tuesday to address the deadlock. He warned, however, that if the opposition failed to show up, the government would reconsider its approach to the talks.

The spokesperson suggested that the opposition clarify their intentions, questioning whether their negotiation committee was still active. “If they no longer wish to participate, it would be better for them to announce the dissolution of their committee,” he remarked.

Siddiqui concluded his remarks by asserting that the government would no longer make additional efforts to invite the opposition to the negotiating table. “We will not shout from rooftops or call anyone to attend,” he said firmly, signaling frustration with the lack of progress.