Interior Minister meets US Congressman to enhance Pak-US relations

HOUSTON: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with US Congressman Alexander Green in Houston to discuss ways to enhance Pakistan-US relations and address key regional issues.

The two leaders focused on a wide range of topics, including Pakistan’s security concerns and the future of bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, Naqvi briefed Congressman Green on the recent surge in terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan into Pakistan, stressing the importance of cooperation between both countries to combat these challenges. The Interior Minister emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to addressing the security concerns arising from cross-border terrorism, which continues to destabilize the region.

Naqvi also took the opportunity to express his appreciation for Congressman Green’s consistent support for Pakistan’s people, particularly in the aftermath of recent natural disasters. Green had been instrumental in rallying support for the victims of the devastating floods and earthquakes that had ravaged parts of Pakistan. Naqvi thanked Green for his humanitarian efforts and for championing Pakistan’s cause.

In addition to security matters, the conversation also touched upon the Palestinian issue, with Naqvi praising Green for his principled stance. The US Congressman has been vocal in advocating for Palestinian rights, and Naqvi commended his position on the issue.

Looking ahead, both Naqvi and Green expressed optimism for further strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United States. Naqvi noted that the relationship between the two countries has already shown signs of deepening and expanding, and he assured Green that cooperation would continue to grow in the coming months.

Green also affirmed his commitment to Pakistan, announcing plans for another visit to the country in the near future. He noted that his previous four visits to Pakistan had helped to reinforce the bonds of solidarity between the two nations, and he expressed his intent to visit once again to meet with flood and earthquake victims directly.

In a separate statement, Naqvi dismissed claims that he had attended an anti-China event during his trip to the US. He clarified that he had participated in a youth-oriented event, which had been misrepresented in some media reports. The minister reiterated his focus on building international cooperation to combat terrorism, rejecting what he called a “propaganda smear campaign.”

Also present at the meeting were Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Mohammad Aftab Chaudhry, and Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed, who have both played active roles in fostering closer ties between the two nations.