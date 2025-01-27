PM highlights govt efforts to boost economy and attract investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government’s dedication to economic stability and prosperity, emphasizing efforts to revive Pakistan as a thriving and progressive nation.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Six-star Movenpick Hotel in Islamabad on Monday, describing the launch as a proud milestone for the country.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the Centaurus Group for its contributions to national development and expressed gratitude to Movenpick management for introducing world-class hospitality standards in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister assured the audience that his government is prioritizing ease of doing business and trade facilitation to revive the economy. He outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at driving growth in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, IT, and mining and minerals.

He specifically highlighted the IT sector’s contribution to export growth, asserting that government measures are bringing stability. “The inflation rate is now below five percent, and exports are increasing due to prudent policies,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister also emphasized efforts to reduce electricity costs to support industrial and agricultural development, as well as exports. Additionally, he noted that the government is actively working to downsize and rightsize institutions to curb unnecessary expenditures.

Regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Shehbaz Sharif invited Pakistani investors to participate in a transparent bidding process, signaling a focus on economic reforms through privatization.

The Premier further assured that barriers to foreign investment are being removed, with initiatives to improve the ease of doing business underway. He called on stakeholders to join hands with the government, expressing confidence that Pakistan would emerge as a great nation through collective efforts.

In his concluding remarks, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his administration’s resolve to foster economic resilience and ensure a brighter future for the country.