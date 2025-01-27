Unpaid justice

Public prosecutors play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law. As government advocates, they are the vanguard of justice, championing the rights of the people. The state’s provision of free legal services is a constitutional guarantee that ensures access to justice for all.

However, the remuneration of government lawyers is a far cry from what their private counterparts get, earning a handsome fee without any limitations. In contrast, government prosecuters are paid a monthly salary that hardly does justice to their skills and experience, particularly in today’s inflationary era.

It is a shame that government lawyers have had to resort to protests and petitions to demand better remuneration packages. Despite their unwavering dedication to the cause of justice, they have been left high and dry by the government. The authorities must take cognizance of their grievances and provide them with better facilities, training, and resources to enable them to discharge their duties more efficiently.

A cursory glance at the workload of public prosecutors reveals that they are not only tasked with prosecuting cases in the courts, but are also burdened with scrutinising reports that indeed demand meticulous attention to detail. It is high time the government recognised their hard work and provided them with better compensation for their toil and travail.

Furthermore, a comparison with their counterparts in other government departments in the same pay scale reveals that government lawyers are treated unfairly, with limited facilities and even no access to government vehicles. This disparity must be addressed to ensure that government lawyers are empowered to deliver justice without any hindrance. The government must level the playing field, and provide them with the same facilities and perks as their counterparts in other departments.

By doing so, we can ensure that justice is served in a fair, impartial and efficient manner. The government must take action to address the grievances of public prosecuters and provide them with the respect and recognition they deserve.

RIAZ ALI PANHWAR

HYDERABAD