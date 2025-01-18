Taylor Swift Enjoys NYC Dinner with Parents Before Travis Kelce’s Playoff Game

Taylor Swift spent a cozy evening in New York City with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, ahead of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL playoff game. The pop superstar was spotted dining at Nobu Downtown on Friday, Jan. 17, accompanied by her family and longtime friend Ashley Avignone.

Swift, 35, turned heads in a chic cropped peacoat and mini skirt by AREA, accessorized with a Jimmy Choo handbag, Chloe boots, Chanel earrings, and her signature red lipstick. Andrea, 67, wore a black and gray winter coat, while Scott, 72, opted for a blazer, light blue shirt, and khakis.

The family dinner took place just one day before Kelce, 35, and his Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. Swift, a regular presence at Kelce’s home games since they began dating in 2023, is expected to attend the playoff matchup.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Kelce confirmed Swift’s attendance, saying, “Oh yeah, you know it, baby. It’s playoff football, man.” Host Pat McAfee noted that the Chiefs perform remarkably well when Swift is in the stands, boasting a 17-3 record, including their Super Bowl victory in 2024.

The Chiefs’ showdown with the Texans will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. EST as they aim for a spot in Super Bowl LIX. Swift’s support, both on and off the field, continues to make headlines as the couple’s relationship flourishes.