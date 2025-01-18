Justin Baldoni Shares Shocking Photo Evidence In $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has shared new details about his experience at the It Ends With Us premiere in his $400 million lawsuit against co-star Blake Lively. The 40-year-old actor filed the lawsuit on January 16, accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their public relations team of defamation and retaliation.

Included in the court filing, obtained by Us Weekly, was a photo of Baldoni and his family—wife Emily and his parents—posing in the theater’s basement among popcorn containers and soda bottles. According to Baldoni, he was relegated to the makeshift holding area to avoid interacting with Lively and her guests during the event.

The court documents alleged Baldoni and his team were “uninvited” from the premiere at Lively’s request and only permitted to attend at the last moment. “Surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career was not lost on anyone,” the filing read.

Baldoni also claimed his production company funded Lively’s afterparty, which he alleged included a controversial drink named “Ryle Can Wait,” referencing the film’s sensitive focus on domestic violence. He stated his team hosted a separate alcohol-free gathering to promote a safer environment.

The lawsuit further criticized Lively’s promotional efforts for the film, claiming they “backfired” and attracted backlash online. The documents highlighted resurfaced videos of Lively, which allegedly portrayed her as insensitive to domestic violence survivors, particularly due to the promotion of alcohol at her afterparty.

In response, Lively’s legal team issued a strong denial, describing Baldoni’s claims as “retaliation against sexual harassment allegations” she made earlier. “This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim,” her attorneys said in a statement to Us Weekly. They accused Baldoni’s team of employing DARVO tactics: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

The statement also alleged that other cast and crew members had negative experiences with Baldoni and claimed Sony had asked Lively to oversee the final cut of the film, which became a “resounding success.” Lively’s attorneys argued Baldoni’s legal actions were a “desperate” attempt to discredit her.

Baldoni’s team has yet to respond to Lively’s counterclaims. Us Weekly has reached out for further comment from both parties.

Earlier this month, leaked audio also highlighted claims about Baldoni’s decision to host a separate afterparty, adding to the ongoing dispute surrounding the film’s promotion.